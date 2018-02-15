WATCH LIVE | Authorities to hold 10:30 a.m. update on fatal mass - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | Authorities to hold 10:30 a.m. update on fatal mass shooting at Florida high school

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Parkland, Florida, are scheduled to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to provide an update on the mass shooting that took place at a high school Wednesday afternoon, leaving 17 dead and 14 others wounded.

Nikolas Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after authorities say he went on a shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Police say he was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

It is being called the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

Click on the video player to watch a live stream of the news conference.

Mobile users TAP HERE.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.