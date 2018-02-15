WATCH LIVE | President Trump to speak about Florida mass shootin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | President Trump to speak about Florida mass shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Trump is scheduled to speak about Wednesday's mass shooting at a Florida school. Click on the video player to watch the news conference live.

Mobile users TAP HERE.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.