Dan Issel named president of 'NBA 2 Louisville' initiative

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Kentucky and NBA all-star player is working to put Louisville on the NBA map.

Dan Issel has been named the president of the "NBA 2 Louisville" Initiative. The organization -- also called the the Louisville Basketball Investment and Support Group -- was created in 2016 to ensure Louisville is ready if there's an opportunity for an NBA expansion franchise or if an existing team expresses interest in relocating.

So far the organization has collected $750,000 to go toward the goal of bringing an NBA team to the Bluegrass.

Issel played for the Wildcats from 1967 to 1970. He went on to play professionally, and spent most of his career with the Denver Nuggets.

