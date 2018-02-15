Louisville man accused of trading cell phones for child porn barred from Internet usage

Kentucky State Police say they were contacted Monday in reference to a toddler at the University of Kentucky Hospital suffering life-threatening injuries. The child later diedMore >>
Kentucky State Police say they were contacted Monday in reference to a toddler at the University of Kentucky Hospital suffering life-threatening injuries. The child later diedMore >>
"Quite honestly, these allegations are disturbing," said Jefferson District Judge Kristin Southard.More >>
"Quite honestly, these allegations are disturbing," said Jefferson District Judge Kristin Southard.More >>
The Indiana State Police department says it is giving drug dealers a choice: either stop dealing, or get out of town.More >>
The Indiana State Police department says it is giving drug dealers a choice: either stop dealing, or get out of town.More >>
Police say the suspect had a stolen, fully-automatic submachine gun along with other weapons, ammunition and meth when he was arrested.More >>
Police say the suspect had a stolen, fully-automatic submachine gun along with other weapons, ammunition and meth when he was arrested.More >>
Jared Fogle is two years into serving a 15-year sentence, has reportedly gained weight and been attacked in prison.More >>
Jared Fogle is two years into serving a 15-year sentence, has reportedly gained weight and been attacked in prison.More >>
For the first time, the families are taking us minute-by-minute through the girls' last hours.More >>
For the first time, the families are taking us minute-by-minute through the girls' last hours.More >>
The man was wanted after authorities say he led police on a chase Tuesday.More >>
The man was wanted after authorities say he led police on a chase Tuesday.More >>
Officers began investigating 68-year-old William Seale after a foster mother contacted police about a matter involving Seale and her foster daughter.More >>
Officers began investigating 68-year-old William Seale after a foster mother contacted police about a matter involving Seale and her foster daughter.More >>