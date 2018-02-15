Louisville man accused of trading cell phones for child porn bar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of trading cell phones for child porn barred from Internet usage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of trading cell phones with kids in exchange for nude pictures faced a judge Thursday morning.

William Seale, age 68, was arraigned on several charges inside Louisville Metro Corrections.

Kentucky State police arrested him yesterday, Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Investigators say Seale gave two cell phones to three underage kids on condition that they send him nude photos of themselves in return.

Police say they found several nude images of the children on Seale's phone. Seale also told investigators he sent the three minors nude pictures of himself. He's facing several child pornography charges and on Thursday, the judge decided to keep him behind bars.

"Quite honestly, these allegations are disturbing," said Jefferson District Judge Kristin Southard. "We certainly have concerns for the alleged victims and really any other minors at this point and time."

Seale was ordered to stay away from children. He also can't use a computer or the Internet while his case is pending.

His next court appearance is scheduled for the end of this month.

