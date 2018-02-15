Christian Academy second grader with Down Syndrome taking part i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Christian Academy second grader with Down Syndrome taking part in regional spelling bee

Sosie Smith with her mother and father. Sosie, a second grader at Christian Academy of Louisville, is taking part in the ACSI regional spelling bee. Sosie Smith with her mother and father. Sosie, a second grader at Christian Academy of Louisville, is taking part in the ACSI regional spelling bee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville student with down syndrome has overcome the odds and landed a spot in the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) spelling bee.

Sosie Smith is in second grade at the Providence School, a school on the Christian Academy of Louisville's Rock Creek campus that was established to give students with Down Syndrome the chance for a unique educational experience.

Sosie won her coveted spot by competing against other second graders at Christian Academy, including some who do not have Down Syndrome.

Sosie's mom, Tara Smith, says she continues to amaze. 

"She keeps hitting these milestones and exceeding my expectations which just makes me realize that I don't know her capabilities. We all don't. Se we keep just going a little bit extra and she always seems to rise to the occasion."

The ACSI regional spelling bee is set for Feb. 23.

