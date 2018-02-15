Self-proclaimed 'butt lady' aims to clean up California - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Self-proclaimed 'butt lady' aims to clean up California

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One California woman is on a mission to clean up her city, one cigarette butt at a time.

Sally Dawly considers herself the "butt lady" of Auburn, California. She's just reached her goal of picking up one-million cigarette butts from across her city.

Dawly started her project back in 2014, because she was tired of walking around and seeing the cigarette butts everywhere. She hopes her efforts will inspire others to properly dispose of them, or stop smoking.

"I'll probably continue because I don't like seeing them down there where animals can get them, or they can get washed down into a drain," she said.

Her new goal is to reach two million cigarette butts.

