LMPD searching for solutions to over-crowded impound lot in Butchertown

"Broken Heart Syndrome" is caused by any type of stressful trigger.

Doctors say a 'broken heart' can send you to the hospital

Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.

Archie Miller's first Indiana team improved to 15-12 with a victory against Illinois in Bloomington Wednesday night.

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.

John Calipari motions to his team in the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Panhandling restrictions in Louisville could soon be eliminated.

John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.

A worker at Carbide Industries in Rubbertown died early Thursday in what company officials called a "workplace accident."

The LMPD impound lot on Frankfort Avenue was built to hold 1,800 vehicles, and is well over capacity with 2,100 vehicles at the site.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The impound lot on Frankfort Avenue between River Road and Story Avenue is full, and now the city of Louisville thinks it needs to find a new location.

Right now, there are approximately 2,100 vehicles inside the lot that was designed to hold about 1,800 vehicles.

The lot's location on a former landfill has led to issues like uneven ground and even sinkholes. It was announced in January that the city would look for a new location for the lot.

"It's been here at least 50-plus years ... none of us actually know the exact date it's been here," said LMPD Lt. Col. Robert Schroeder. "It predates any of us."

On Feb. 15, LMPD hosted a quick public tour of the current lot to explain some of the issues and solicit ideas.

"We can put our minds around this. We can have a lot of great and brilliant ideas, but we want the public's involvement," Schroeder said. "There may be someone out there who has something we haven't thought of that could make this a much better and smoother operation."

Just a few blocks away will eventually be a new stadium for Louisville City FC.

"The more people are around, the more people see and they say 'What's that over there? Is that a junkyard?'" said Louisville Metro councilman (R-20) Stuart Benson.

Another tour is scheduled for noon on Feb. 19.

There are three public meetings scheduled to discuss the move:

Feb. 17, Louisville Free Public Library, Main branch., 10 a.m.

Feb. 20, Oak and Acorn, 631 S. 28th St., 6 p.m.

Feb. 22, Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave., 6 p.m.

