Ky. Supreme Court: Police license plate readers are not a violation of privacy

A worker at Carbide Industries in Rubbertown died early Thursday in what company officials called a "workplace accident."More >>
John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.More >>
Panhandling restrictions in Louisville could soon be eliminated.More >>
Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.More >>
Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.More >>
"Broken Heart Syndrome" is caused by any type of stressful trigger.More >>
It could cause you to get the flu twice this year.More >>
A police officer’s use of an automatic license plate reader to stop and arrest a Kentucky man was not a violation of the man’s right to privacy, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday.More >>
As part of seeking evidence in Landan's defamation lawsuit against women who accused him of rape and sexual assault on Facebook, attorney Andrew Horne has filed requests for information from the initial accuser.More >>
“I think it’s unfortunate because in many cases the only way the public knows what’s going on in a criminal prosecution, which often ends up in a plea agreement or settlement, is the discovery filed in court,” said prominent First-Amendment attorney Jon Fleischaker, who represents WDRB. “This will add to the lack of information the public has about the criminal justice process.”More >>
Cellphone videos and statements from eyewitnesses show officers kicking and punching Lewis Lyttle, including while he was handcuffed.More >>
On Monday, Judge Cunningham filed a notice of disqualification, potentially removing himself from the case because his impartiality "might reasonably be questioned." However, the judge ultimately left it up to prosecutors and defense attorneys to decide whether he should recuse. Both sides filed a response saying the attorneys had no objection to Cunningham presiding over the case.More >>
Evidence in the case will show, attorney Tad Thomas wrote, that the defendants "were part of a massive cover up of the sexual abuse in the Explorer's Program..."More >>
The video allegedly shows staffers eating Gynnya’s food, leaving her lying in the same position for 10 hours without doing a close examination to see if she was Ok and failing to immediately provide CPR when they learned she was not breathing.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.More >>
