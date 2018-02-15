Honor the life of George Rogers Clark at Historic Locust Grove

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Honor the life and legacy of General George Rogers Clark, founder of the city of Louisville, as we commemorate 200 years since his death.

On Saturday, February 17, 2018 from noon to 4:30 p.m., experience the proceedings surrounding his eulogy and burial and pay your respects to Clark’s family and friends as we remember the founder of the city of Louisville and the Revolutionary War generation.

Historic interpreter Matt Douthitt will speak in character as young George Rogers Clark, Kentucky Shakespeare's 'Shakespeare with Veterans' will perform selections from Julius Caesar, Hamlet, and Henry V, and the Sons of the American Revolution Museum will present artifacts from the American Revolution.

The Illinois Regiment of Virginia will salute General Clark's memory, and honor veterans of the American Revolution and veterans and service members of more recent conflicts.

Admission is $6 for non-members and $4 for Locust Grove members, active service members, and veterans. Children six and under are free.

Click here to get connected to Historic Locust Grove.

