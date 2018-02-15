Madison County man charged with murder, abuse after toddler's de - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Madison County man charged with murder, abuse after toddler's death

Posted: Updated:
William Butler William Butler

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County man is charged with murder following the death of a toddler.

Kentucky State Police say they were contacted Monday in reference to a toddler at the University of Kentucky Hospital suffering life-threatening injuries. The child later died.

Investigators say the child was injured while in the care of William Butler, 31. He is the boyfriend of the boy's mother.

Butler was arrested Thursday morning. He's charged with murder, criminal abuse of a child, and failure to report child neglect/abuse.

Butler is in the Madison County Detention Center. 

