Smashing Pumpkins coming to Louisville's KFC Yum! Center in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smashing Pumpkins is coming to Louisville in July.

According to a news release, the alternative rock group will play at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, July 21, as part of its "Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour."

It will be the first tour in nearly 20 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha.

"Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my father's house," Corgan said in a statement. "And so it's magic to me that we're able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we've made together."

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased by CLICKING HERE to visit the Smashing Pumpkins official Web site.

Tickets may also be purchased by CLICKING HERE to visit LiveNation.com.

