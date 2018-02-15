Suspect in custody after Bullitt Central High School student fin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect in custody after Bullitt Central High School student finds threatening note

Posted: Updated:
Bullitt Central High School was on a "soft lockdown" on Feb. 15, 2018 after a student reported finding a threatening note.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old Bullitt Central High School student is in custody after another student reported finding a threatening note Thursday. 

The school was placed on a "soft lockdown" while police investigated.  

According to a post on the Shepherdsville Police Department's Facebook page, detectives identified and arrested the 18-year-old suspect Thursday afternoon. The post says the student will "undergo a mental health evaluation and face criminal charges."

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin says a school resource officer was already at the school when the note was found, and additional officers were called to school on Hwy. 44 in Shepherdsville as a precaution.

Superintendent Keith Davis says the student who wrote the note will face "severe disciplinary action." 

