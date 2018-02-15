At least 47 apply to be University of Louisville's next president

It could cause you to get the flu twice this year.

It could cause you to get the flu twice this year.

Doctors say 'strain B' of the flu is now infecting people in Kentuckiana

Doctors say 'strain B' of the flu is now infecting people in Kentuckiana

"Broken Heart Syndrome" is caused by any type of stressful trigger.

"Broken Heart Syndrome" is caused by any type of stressful trigger.

Doctors say a 'broken heart' can send you to the hospital

Doctors say a 'broken heart' can send you to the hospital

Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.

Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.

Archie Miller's first Indiana team improved to 15-12 with a victory against Illinois in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Archie Miller's first Indiana team improved to 15-12 with a victory against Illinois in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.

John Calipari motions to his team in the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

John Calipari motions to his team in the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Panhandling restrictions in Louisville could soon be eliminated.

Panhandling restrictions in Louisville could soon be eliminated.

John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.

John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.

A worker at Carbide Industries in Rubbertown died early Thursday in what company officials called a "workplace accident."

A worker at Carbide Industries in Rubbertown died early Thursday in what company officials called a "workplace accident."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has a “deep and rich pool” of at least 47 people who want to become the school’s next president, board of trustees chairman David Grissom said on Thursday, the application deadline.

Grissom said the board could name a permanent replacement for James Ramsey, who resigned under pressure in July 2016, by late April or early May.

The board will cull the list to 8-10 candidates at a meeting on March 8. Those candidates will then be invited for in-person interviews.

Then, the board will narrow the field to three or four finalists, who would be invited back to campus with their spouses for another round of interviews, he said.

Bill Funk, a Dallas-based consultant, is managing the search under a $175,000 contract with the university.

So far the only publicly known candidates are interim U of L President Greg Postel, a medical doctor and the school’s interim vice president for health affairs; and Ricky Jones, the chairman of U of L’s Department of Pan-African Studies.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.