At least 47 apply to be University of Louisville's next president

Grawemeyer Hall, University of Louisville campus Grawemeyer Hall, University of Louisville campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The University of Louisville has a “deep and rich pool” of at least 47 people who want to become the school’s next president, board of trustees chairman David Grissom said on Thursday, the application deadline.

Grissom said the board could name a permanent replacement for James Ramsey, who resigned under pressure in July 2016, by late April or early May.

The board will cull the list to 8-10 candidates at a meeting on March 8. Those candidates will then be invited for in-person interviews.

Then, the board will narrow the field to three or four finalists, who would be invited back to campus with their spouses for another round of interviews, he said.

Bill Funk, a Dallas-based consultant, is managing the search under a $175,000 contract with the university.

So far the only publicly known candidates are interim U of L President Greg Postel, a medical doctor and the school’s interim vice president for health affairs; and Ricky Jones, the chairman of U of L’s Department of Pan-African Studies.

