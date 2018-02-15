Kentucky Supreme Court disbars attorney involved in Social Security fraud

Eric Conn was captured in December in Honduras.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He skipped the country to avoid prison. Now the Kentucky lawyer will never practice law again.

The Kentucky Supreme Court has permanently disbarred Eric Conn, saying his actions make him unfit to practice law in the Commonwealth.

Conn pleaded guilty to bribing judges and doctors in social security cases. Then in June, he went on the run to avoid going to prison.

The Kentucky Bar Association had originally filed disciplinary charges against Conn in September.

Conn is in federal custody and faces a potential life sentence.

