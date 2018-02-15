Bellarmine University holds candlelight vigil to pray for Florida school shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to mourn the lives lost at Wednesday's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

The vigil was held at 9:30 p.m. outside the school's Lady of the Woods Chapel. The university gave out candles to everyone who showed up.

"We are failing our children, we are failing our communities, and we are failing our nation," Bellarmine President Dr. Susan Donovan said in a statement. "School safety should be a fundamental right that we provide to our children."

Nikolas Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after authorities say he went on a shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Police say he was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

It is being called the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

