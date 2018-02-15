Bellarmine University planning candlelight vigil to pray for Flo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bellarmine University planning candlelight vigil to pray for Florida school shooting victims

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday, Feb. 15, to mourn the lives lost at Wednesday's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

According to a tweet from the school's official Twitter account, the vigil will be held at 9:30 p.m. outside the school's Lady of the Woods Chapel.

Nikolas Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after authorities say he went on a shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Police say he was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

It is being called the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

