Bellarmine University planning candlelight vigil to pray for Florida school shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday, Feb. 15, to mourn the lives lost at Wednesday's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

According to a tweet from the school's official Twitter account, the vigil will be held at 9:30 p.m. outside the school's Lady of the Woods Chapel.

THURSDAY 9:30PM: Candlelight vigil to pray for 17 lives lost in yesterday's horrific mass shooting in Florida. Outside our Lady of the Woods Chapel - candles will be provided. — Bellarmine University (@bellarmineU) February 15, 2018

Nikolas Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after authorities say he went on a shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Police say he was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

It is being called the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

