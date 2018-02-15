Mental health advocates want legislation to exempt mentally ill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mental health advocates want legislation to exempt mentally ill from death penalty

Members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness rally at the Kentucky State Capitol on Feb. 15, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mental health advocates gathered at the Kentucky State Capitol Thursday to ask lawmakers to ensure mentally ill people are exempt from the death penalty. 

Among the requests: more funding for community mental health centers.

"Again, the poorest among us, low income folks who have serious mental illness as well, they have real trouble accessing the meds and the therapy they need," said Michael Gray, of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. "And it's like anything else -- bottom line, someone's got to pay for it. And it's the state's responsibility to do that."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says the centers have not had a funding increase for about two decades.

