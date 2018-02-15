170 new US citizens sworn in at Muhammad Ali Center in downtown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

170 new US citizens sworn in at Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 12 dozen people spent their first day as American citizens in Louisville.

On Thursday 170 people were sworn in as new United States citizens at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville. They come from 47 different countries -- but Cuba had the most people becoming new citizens.

"It's a long process, but it is worth the wait," said Phuoc Moormae. "It's amazing right now, and I am really happy about it." 

The Kentucky Opera Chorus also performed at the ceremony.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.