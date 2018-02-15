POV | A Good Choice for Superintendent

Well, the Jefferson County Public School System finally has a leader who's no longer just "acting." Dr. Marty Pollio -- who's been JCPS's acting superintendent since Donna Hargens' resignation back in July -- was finally named to the job permanently this past Sunday. And I'm pleased by the choice.

While some will undoubtedly say JCPS failed to swing for the fences by going after someone with a higher national profile, it isn't as if they haven't tried that before. And in most of the recent cases, things ended up unhappily. There's nothing inherently wrong with going local.

Yes, Dr. Pollio has come up through the ranks within JCPS, but he's done so with great distinction, especially with his recent performance as principal at one of the district's low-performing "priority" high schools, Doss, which saw great progress under his leadership.

And it's also impressive that recent staff surveys of JCPS teachers and staffers (a notoriously dissatisfied group in general) show that in-house morale has improved markedly since Dr. Pollio assumed his interim position. That can only bode well for the future.

The many challenges facing JCPS are serious, and it will take all of Dr. Pollio's expertise to negotiate the choppy waters ahead. But he strikes me as the right person for the job, and I hope he not only gets the benefit of the doubt from the community, but its support, as well.

I'm Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.