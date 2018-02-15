Psychology professor at U of L calls for action after mass shooting at her alma mater in Florida

Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.

John Calipari motions to his team in the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A professor of psychology at the University of Louisville, who is also a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said feeling desensitized to the school violence is common in America.

Dr. Judith Danovitch went to the Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 people were shot and killed Wednesday by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. Some of her classmates teach there, and her parents still live just down the road. She said it was horrible and devastating to watch the news unfold from more than 1,000 miles away.

“It’s very surreal to see a place that you are familiar with, a place where you have a lot of fond memories, and to watch on the screen the kids being led out with their arms in the air,” Danovitch said.

She said with the increasing school violence across America, it’s easy for people, including herself, to feel numb to it.

“I wasn’t surprised,” she said. “This has become the reality in this country right now. Until I was it was my high school, I probably also would’ve continued with my day, because this happens so often now.”

Danovitch said it’s also a cry for change. With alumni all over the globe, she started a closed Facebook group. Graduates are using it to connect and provide for the community’s immediate needs. But Danovitch said they’re also focused on the future.

“We’re also talking about how to move forward and how to take action and do something to prevent gun violence in this country,” she said.

Danovitch hopes this devastating shooting might finally spur action to stop the violence.

“The vast majority of Americans are in support of common sense gun laws,” she said. “And yet our legislators, including right here in Kentucky, don’t do a darn thing about it. They need to start listening to us.”

If you would like to make a donation to support the families affected by the tragedy, click here.

