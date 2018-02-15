Crews break ground on new hotel at State Street and Daisy Lane in New Albany

Since being diagnosed with ALS in 2014, Louisville resident Carrey Dewey has become an inspiration around the world through writing about her experience with her disease.

Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.

Archie Miller's first Indiana team improved to 15-12 with a victory against Illinois in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.

John Calipari motions to his team in the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.

John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.

Marriott Managing member Lloyd Abdoo said he loves the location of the hotel, in part, because of the view of the Louisville skyline.

One of New Albany’s busiest intersections will soon look very different.

The intersection at State Street and Daisy Lane is getting two new hotels, three restaurants and a medical office building on top of a hilltop overlooking the intersection. There will be a fast food restaurant and two fast-casual restaurants, according to New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan.

The former Hoosier Strike and Spare and a building across the street on the corner was demolished, and although it’s unclear what will go up in those lots, Gahan said he hopes it will be retail.

“It’s a massive development for the city of New Albany," he said. "Outside the Breakwater [apartments], this is the biggest development in the city in years."

The proximity to the interstate and the traffic from the cluster of shops and restaurants that are already there brings hope for businesses, but they also bring growing pains for an intersection that sees a lot of traffic.

“It’s backed up probably, I’d say, three or four blocks,” said Richard Rosga, who lives nearby.

Although the big development will add to the traffic jam, the city is making strides toward relief. It’s already widened part of the road and is continuing to make improvements.

For the owner of the new Fairfield Inn and Suites, which broke ground Thursday afternoon, it’s not the traffic that set this lot apart.

“We love the location, because we love the skyline view of the city of Louisville, and we also love the proximity to the Floyd Memorial Cancer Center,” Marriott Managing member Lloyd Abdoo said.

Out of all 100 hotels he’s had a hand in building, this is closest to Abdoo's heart. Having loved ones affected by cancer, he wanted to make a place for people to stay during treatments.

“It would really be nice to have an affordable suite that families of cancer patients could stay in,” he said.

He hopes to have a place just like that open for them by spring 2019. It will have 90 rooms and 26 suites.

