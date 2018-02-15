Center for Women and Families announces new CEO as Louisville se - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Center for Women and Families announces new CEO as Louisville sees increase in domestic violence cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabeth Wessels-Martin was introduced Tuesday as the incoming president and CEO at The Center for Women and Families.

The appointment comes at an important time for the center. LMPD has responded to a record number of domestic violence homicides this year. In fact, in January, LMPD and The Center for Women and Families held a join press conference to bring awareness to the deadly trend.

"I think it is very important to bring attention to the cases," Wessels-Martin said. "Ever since I became a social worker in the '80s, I have had a passion and a mission and a heart to be a part of the solution."

Wessels-Martin is replacing a giant. Marta Miranda Straub is retiring after seven years of service at the center and 44 years of service to the cause.

"My last job as president and CEO is to ensure her success," Miranda Straub said.

After leading a major renovation and expansion project and spending most of her life trying to end the cycle of domestic violence, Miranda-Straub announced her retirement last year, but she has no plans to ride off into the sunset.

"I will be staying in town," she said. "I love Louisville."

In fact, Miranda-Straub has committed to be available for at least another year.

"If I am needed a lot, I am here," she said. "If I am only needed for two days, I am not here."

Wessel-Martin's first official day will be March 1.

