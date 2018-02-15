Center for Women and Families announces new CEO as Louisville sees increase in domestic violence cases

Since being diagnosed with ALS in 2014, Louisville resident Carrey Dewey has become an inspiration around the world through writing about her experience with her disease.

CRAWFORD | A Valentine's Day love story: One family's courage, and the light it shares

Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.

Archie Miller's first Indiana team improved to 15-12 with a victory against Illinois in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.

John Calipari motions to his team in the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Panhandling restrictions in Louisville could soon be eliminated.

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.

John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.

A worker at Carbide Industries in Rubbertown died early Thursday in what company officials called a "workplace accident."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabeth Wessels-Martin was introduced Tuesday as the incoming president and CEO at The Center for Women and Families.

The appointment comes at an important time for the center. LMPD has responded to a record number of domestic violence homicides this year. In fact, in January, LMPD and The Center for Women and Families held a join press conference to bring awareness to the deadly trend.

"I think it is very important to bring attention to the cases," Wessels-Martin said. "Ever since I became a social worker in the '80s, I have had a passion and a mission and a heart to be a part of the solution."

Wessels-Martin is replacing a giant. Marta Miranda Straub is retiring after seven years of service at the center and 44 years of service to the cause.

"My last job as president and CEO is to ensure her success," Miranda Straub said.

After leading a major renovation and expansion project and spending most of her life trying to end the cycle of domestic violence, Miranda-Straub announced her retirement last year, but she has no plans to ride off into the sunset.

"I will be staying in town," she said. "I love Louisville."

In fact, Miranda-Straub has committed to be available for at least another year.

"If I am needed a lot, I am here," she said. "If I am only needed for two days, I am not here."

Wessel-Martin's first official day will be March 1.

