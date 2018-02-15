Court hearing for Marshall County shooting suspect delayed for mental evaluation

Since being diagnosed with ALS in 2014, Louisville resident Carrey Dewey has become an inspiration around the world through writing about her experience with her disease.

Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.

Archie Miller's first Indiana team improved to 15-12 with a victory against Illinois in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.

John Calipari motions to his team in the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.

John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An expected arraignment for the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect will be delayed from Friday, with no rescheduled date in sight.

Marshall County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mark Blankenship said Thursday the teenager’s attorney had asked a judge for a mental evaluation for his client. That issue would need to be decided in juvenile court before prosecutors could proceed with an arraignment on any adult charges in Marshall Circuit Court, Blankenship said. Juvenile court proceedings are generally not open to the public in Kentucky.

A grand jury met Tuesday to consider murder and assault charges against the teen, whose name has not been released, because he is a juvenile. An arraignment was anticipated Friday, with the boy’s name and charges possibly becoming public.

The boy is accused of killing two students and injuring more than a dozen other people at Marshall County High School in Benton on Jan. 23. He surrendered to a sheriff’s deputy after the shooting, which took place before the start of morning classes.

A mental evaluation, if granted, could take weeks to complete.

“I will try to meet with parents to explain,” Blankenship said. “It will take a long time.”

The investigation into the shooting included 48 investigators. They interviewed every student at the school, Blankenship said. Their reports and evidence will take weeks, if not months, to be compiled by Kentucky State Police in the case.

“This is not going to be quick and easy,” Blankenship said. “It’s a long road and an emotional drain for those who are suffering. This is going to be frustrating for the parents.”

