Court hearing possible Friday for Ky. school shooting suspect

A new lawsuit claims the parents of 18-year-old Michael Begin Jr. should have told his employer that their son was under investigation for child molestation.

A new lawsuit claims the parents of 18-year-old Michael Begin Jr. should have told his employer that their son was under investigation for child molestation.

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

One of New Albany’s busiest intersections will soon look very different.

One of New Albany’s busiest intersections will soon look very different.

Crews break ground on new hotel at State Street and Daisy Lane in New Albany

Crews break ground on new hotel at State Street and Daisy Lane in New Albany

The impound lot on Frankfort Avenue between River Road and Story Avenue is full, and that means the city won't be towing abandoned vehicles until there's more room.

The impound lot on Frankfort Avenue between River Road and Story Avenue is full, and that means the city won't be towing abandoned vehicles until there's more room.

Police say he was "very combative and uncooperative" and at one point, after he had already been handcuffed, he ran out the door of the house and had to be chased on foot before he was again apprehended.

Police say he was "very combative and uncooperative" and at one point, after he had already been handcuffed, he ran out the door of the house and had to be chased on foot before he was again apprehended.

Police say one of the suspects was a bank employee.

Police say one of the suspects was a bank employee.

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arraignment for the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect was still scheduled for Friday, according to a Paducah television station.

WPSD-TV reported the office of the Marshall Circuit Court said Judge Jamie Jameson had not made any ruling to postpone the arraignment. That was in contrast to what commonwealth’s attorney Mark Blankenship told WDRB News Thursday.

The court clerk’s office would not confirm any details about a hearing to WDRB News Thursday afternoon, including whether it was still scheduled.

On Thursday Marshall County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mark Blankenship said the teen's attorney had asked a judge for a mental evaluation for his client.

That issue would need to be decided in juvenile court before prosecutors could proceed with an arraignment on any adult charges in Marshall Circuit Court, Blankenship said. Juvenile court proceedings are generally not open to the public in Kentucky.

A grand jury met Tuesday to consider murder and assault charges against the teen, whose name has not been released, because he is a juvenile. An arraignment was anticipated Friday, with the boy’s name and charges possibly becoming public.

The boy is accused of killing two students and injuring more than a dozen other people at Marshall County High School in Benton on Jan. 23. He surrendered to a sheriff’s deputy after the shooting, which took place before the start of morning classes.

A mental evaluation, if granted, could take weeks to complete.

“I will try to meet with parents to explain,” Blankenship said. “It will take a long time.”

The investigation into the shooting included 48 investigators. They interviewed every student at the school, Blankenship said. Their reports and evidence will take weeks, if not months, to be compiled by Kentucky State Police in the case.

“This is not going to be quick and easy,” Blankenship said. “It’s a long road and an emotional drain for those who are suffering. This is going to be frustrating for the parents.”

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.