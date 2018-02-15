LMPD bomb squad meets with kids as part of department's Youth Ch - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD bomb squad meets with kids as part of department's Youth Chat series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some members of LMPD's bomb squad suited up Thursday night for a good conversation.

Officers stopped by the South Louisville Community Center on Taylor Boulevard and brought along a robot used to check for explosives and help track down suspects.

The event was part of LMPD's Youth Chat series. Each session is an opportunity for young people to meet and talk with the officers who protect and patrol their neighborhoods.

"You have a lot of people talking about the issues and the challenges and crime and violence and the relationships and misunderstand and so forth," said Ben Johnson," said Ben Johnson, Assistant Director of Recreation at Metro Parks and Recreation. "This is a perfect opportunity, non-confrontational, that young people can talk to the officers. And the officers have learned from the young people as well, so it's been a great opportunity."

Youth Chats happen every third Thursday of the month. The next one be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 15 at the Douglass Community Center at 2305 Douglass Boulevard. LMPD's Second Division Mounted Patrol will be featured.

