Victim's family files lawsuit against accused child molester, hi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim's family files lawsuit against accused child molester, his parents and the YMCA

Posted: Updated:
Michael Begin is accused of sexually abusing 17 young children. Michael Begin is accused of sexually abusing 17 young children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new lawsuit claims the parents of 18-year-old Michael Begin Jr. should have told his employer that their son was under investigation for child molestation.

The lawsuit, the second that's been filed by the victim's family this month, asks for damages from the YMCA of Greater Louisville, Michael and Maria Begin and their 18-year-old son, Begin Jr., who is accused of sexually assaulting young girls at the Jeffersonville YMCA and at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

The lawsuit accuses the YMCA of several things, including not having video cameras that worked correctly. The victim's parents want Begin Jr. to pay for medical expenses, mental anguish and pain and suffering. 

