Local school districts evaluate safety plans in wake of Wednesday's mass shooting in Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video of yet another school shooting Wednesday at a high school in Florida is tough to watch. Seventeen people were killed when a former student at Marjory Stoneman High School opened fire inside.

In light of the tragedy, New Albany Floyd County Schools officials are already reviewing their safety policies.

"People who are bent on doing bad things come up with creative ways to do that, and we try to be ahead of them," said Bill Wisehart, a School Safety Specialist with the district.

In Florida, for example, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz pulled the fire alarm before opening on fire on the students who came out of the classrooms.

"In this case, this was a student, a former student, who understood their procedures and knew how they handled things and used it to his advantage," Wisehart said.

In New Albany, Wisehart said teachers now have new directions on how to handle that.

"We're trained to evacuate the building when we hear the horns," he said. "At the same time, we have a lockdown procedure. Which one do you follow? Well, we've communicated how we should handle that in the future. So if a conflict like that should ever arise, there's a procedure now in place that says this is what we do."

Safety policies like secure front entrances at all schools are already in place. Visitors also have to scan an ID for a background check. But incidents like Wednesday's tragedy in Florida force everyone to take another look.

"Anytime we have an issue with a shooting such as what just occurred, we want to take that apart, evaluate it, understand how it happened and find ways to prevent that from happening in our situation," Wisehart said.

