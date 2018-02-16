Kentucky mom, boyfriend charged with murder after toddler's death in Madison County

Seara Clements and her boyfriend, William Butler, are charged with murder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing murder charges after a 2-year-old boy died in Madison County, Kentucky earlier this week.

Kentucky State Police officers were called to UK Hospital on Feb. 12 where Tristan Clements was being treated for life-threatening injuries. He died there on Feb. 15.

KSP says the toddler was hurt while in the care of his mother, 26-year-old Seara Clements and her boyfriend, 31-year-old William Butler.

Both are charged with murder, criminal abuse, and failure to report neglect.

