Go out to eat on Wednesday for a good cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - By just going out to eat on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, you can help people in the restaurant business.

Apron Inc. "Serving Those in the Weeds" presents the 6th Annual Dine-Around event. Choose from more than 50 local restaurants for breakfast, lunch or dinner. A portion of their profits from the day go to help a person in need who works in the food and beverage industry.



The mission of Apron Inc. is to provide temporary, limited financial aid to professionals in need who work in locally-owned restaurants and locally run F&B industry based establishments in the Louisville Metro area. Clients have either experienced financial distress due to an illness, injury or other life hardships. The funds raised at all Apron Inc. events go directly to locals in need of this support.

With the generosity of the community, Apron Inc. was able to give over $40,000 in grants in 2016 and over $60,000 in 2017.

