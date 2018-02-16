Fund for the Arts, Jennifer Lawrence want your ideas to use art to transform Louisville

The Fund for the Arts, Louisville Metro Council and superstar Jennifer Lawrence want to hear your ideas for how arts and culture can transform Metro Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fund for the Arts, Louisville Metro Council and superstar Jennifer Lawrence want to hear your ideas for how arts and culture can transform Metro Louisville.

It's all a part of efforts to reach the goals set by Imagine Greater Louisville 2020: An Arts and Cultural Vision to Transform the Region -- a report released in April 2017 to identify ways to infuse the city with the arts, while at the same time addressing vital community issues.

According to a news release, it's all made possible by Louisville Metro Council and the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund. In 2017, Louisville Metro Council invested $250,000 to pursue the goals of the Imagine Greater Louisville report. That $250,000 investment was matched by the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund.

"Imagine Greater Louisville 2020 gives us the blueprint to ensure everyone across Greater Louisville can be positively impacted through a more creative, connected, educated and competitive community," said Christen Boone, president and CEO of the Fund for the Arts, in a statement. "By leveraging the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund at the Fund for the Arts, we can now meaningfully put this plan to work for our neighbors across the river and in surrounding Kentucky counties."

Individuals, groups organizations and partnerships are asked to submit creative proposals to address how arts and culture can help the region "grow, compete, thrive and solve community problems."

Projects must take place in one of the following counties in Kentucky: Bullitt, Henry, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble. They may also take place in the following Indiana counties: Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington.

Proposed projects must do the following:

Be ready to begin by July 2018

Provide services in one of the regional counties described above

Address at least one strategy and action outlined in the Imagine Greater Louisville 2020 plan

Contain methods to track success

"Imagine Greater Louisville 2020 is an amazing vision of how we can put our world-class arts and culture sector to work," said Meredith Lawrence, director of the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund and executive director of the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation. "I am proud to work alongside Fund for the Arts and the Imagine Steering Committee to bring the power of the arts to the surrounding counties."

More information is being offered at two seminars for potential applicants on the following dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at the Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 East Spring Street, New Albany

Thursday, March 1, 12 p.m., Webinar

Interested applicants can also get more information -- and apply -- by CLICKING HERE or calling (502) 582-0131.

Here is a PDF copy of the Imagine Greater Louisville 2020 plan:

