UPDATE: 18-year-old Bullitt Central student accused of leaving threatening note identified

This letter was sent to parents Thursday by Bullitt Central High School Principal Erik Huber.

Bullitt Central High School was on a "soft lockdown" on Feb. 15, 2018 after a student reported finding a threatening note.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified an 18-year-old student who was arrested after he allegedly left a threatening note at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville on Thursday.

According to an arrest warrant, that student is Christian Lee Cargill.

The warrant indicates that on Thursday, Feb. 15, Cargill, "committed the act offense of Terroristic Threatening Second Degree when he intentionally with respect to a school function, threatened to commit an act likely to result in death or serious physical injury to any student group, teacher, or any other person reasonably expected to be on school property of Bullitt Central High School."

He is charged with terroristic threatening, and at the time of this writing, is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

The school was placed on a "soft lockdown" while police investigated Thursday, Bullitt County school superintendent Keith Davis said in an emailed statement.

School district attorney Eric Farris said the student -- later identified as Cargill by court documents -- admitted writing the note.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said a school resource officer was already at the school when the note was found, and additional officers were called to school on Hwy. 44 in Shepherdsville as a precaution.

Superintendent Keith Davis said the student who wrote the note will face "severe disciplinary action."

Officers investigating the note also found a .22-caliber bullet near a trash can in a classroom. They were not able to determine who put it there. In addition, those officers found a knife in a student's backpack. That student will be disciplined. The two findings were not related to the threatening note, Farris said.

There was no specific threat to the nearby Riverview Opportunity Center building that houses several programs, including an accelerated math and science program, Farris said.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.