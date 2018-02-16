Sixth Street closed south of Broadway after sewer main collapse

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.More >>
Police say one of the suspects was a bank employee.More >>
Police say he was "very combative and uncooperative" and at one point, after he had already been handcuffed, he ran out the door of the house and had to be chased on foot before he was again apprehended.More >>
The impound lot on Frankfort Avenue between River Road and Story Avenue is full, and that means the city won't be towing abandoned vehicles until there's more room.More >>
One of New Albany’s busiest intersections will soon look very different.More >>
Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.More >>
A worker at Carbide Industries in Rubbertown died early Thursday in what company officials called a "workplace accident."More >>
A new lawsuit claims the parents of 18-year-old Michael Begin Jr. should have told his employer that their son was under investigation for child molestation.More >>
