Sixth Street closed south of Broadway after sewer main collapse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sixth Street is closed just south of Broadway after a 30-inch brick sewer line collapsed Friday morning. 

MSD officials say the line, which is 8-feet deep, has been in service since the 1800s. Crews are making repairs, but there's no word yet on how long the road will remain closed. 

MSD says cave-ins caused by collapsed sewer lines happen about nine times a month. 

