Production Assistant (2/15/18) - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Production Assistant (2/15/18)

JOB DESCRIPTION:
This position will consist of:

  • Operating studio cameras for live/taped productions.
  • Operating studio lighting system for live/taped productions.
  • Operating audio console for live/taped productions.
  • Stage managing for live/taped productions.
  • Operating Ross XPression graphics system for live/taped productions.
  • Reports to Director, Production.

BENEFITS: Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K / Free Parking

SALARY / WAGE: Negotiable

POSITION: Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Two or more years of television experience, including:

  • Ability to communicate
  • Operating studio cameras
  • Operating lighting system
  • Operating studio audio console
  • Stage managing
  • Operating Ross XPression graphics system

EDUCATION:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field desirable.
  • Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable.
  • General experience in television production welcome.

TO APPLY:
Email a cover letter and resume to dcallan@wdrb.com.

Or send to:

David Callan
WDRB-TV
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

