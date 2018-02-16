Production Assistant (2/15/18)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This position will consist of:

Operating studio cameras for live/taped productions.

Operating studio lighting system for live/taped productions.

Operating audio console for live/taped productions.

Stage managing for live/taped productions.

Operating Ross XPression graphics system for live/taped productions.

Reports to Director, Production.

BENEFITS: Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K / Free Parking

SALARY / WAGE: Negotiable

POSITION: Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Two or more years of television experience, including:

Ability to communicate

Operating studio cameras

Operating lighting system

Operating studio audio console

Stage managing

Operating Ross XPression graphics system

EDUCATION:

Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field desirable.

Proven experience in studio production, including graphics computer, camera operation, lighting and audio desirable.

General experience in television production welcome.

TO APPLY:

Email a cover letter and resume to dcallan@wdrb.com.

Or send to:

David Callan

WDRB-TV

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.