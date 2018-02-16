3 men sentenced in connection with murder of teen at Louisville park

Ryan Higdon, age 19, was shot in the face during a robbery at Riverview Park in May 2016.

The three men who pleaded guilty to the murder of a teen at a Louisville park have been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ryan Higdon, age 19, was shot in the face during a robbery at Riverview Park in May 2016. Police found his body inside a car at the Greenwood Boat Docks.

On the morning of Friday, Feb. 16, three of the men involved -- Ke'Montrae Davis, Theodric Hayes and Kevin Grover -- were sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

A judge also decided the men should not be eligible for probation.

A fourth man, Ja'lyn Wells, admitted he shot Higdon and has already been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

