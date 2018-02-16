3 men sentenced in connection with murder of teen at Louisville park

Ryan Higdon, age 19, was shot in the face during a robbery at Riverview Park in May 2016.More >>
Two people are facing murder charges after a 2-year-old boy died in Madison County, Kentucky earlier this week.More >>
Authorities have identified an 18-year-old student who was arrested after he allegedly left a threatening note at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville on Thursday.More >>
"Quite honestly, these allegations are disturbing," said Jefferson District Judge Kristin Southard.More >>
He skipped the country to avoid prison. Now Eric Conn will never practice law again.More >>
The Indiana State Police department says it is giving drug dealers a choice: either stop dealing, or get out of town.More >>
Police say the suspect had a stolen, fully-automatic submachine gun along with other weapons, ammunition and meth when he was arrested.More >>
Jared Fogle is two years into serving a 15-year sentence, has reportedly gained weight and been attacked in prison.More >>
