Vigil held for Uber driver, Indianapolis Colts linebacker killed in crash

Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of an Uber Driver and Indianapolis Colts linebacker who were killed in a crash.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, who is from Guatemala and has twice been deported from the U.S., is charged with causing death while driving intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Edwin Jackson, 26, died on Feb. 4 after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Interstate 70 in Indiana.

Jeffrey Monroe, 54, died after he was struck outside his car after stopping on Interstate 70 to help Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson on Feb. 4, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of an Uber Driver and Indianapolis Colts linebacker who were killed in a crash.

The vigil was held on the night of Thursday, Feb. 15, at a middle school in Indianapolis.

Driver Jeffrey Monroe pulled over on the interstate on Feb. 4 because linebacker Edwin Jackson was sick. Both were outside the car on the shoulder when police say Manuel Orrego-Savala hit them with his truck.

Orrego-Savala's blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Now family members of the victims are speaking out against drinking and driving.

"Do not drink and drive," said Deborah Monroe, wife of Jeffrey Monroe. "When you do, you're arming a 5,000 pound weapon and, unfortunately, we know how that ends."

Colts management and players, fellow Uber drivers and the director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) attended the vigil.

RELATED STORIES:

Colts player among 2 killed by suspected drunk driver in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts' Edwin Jackson, another man killed in suspected DUI crash

President Trump tweets about Indianapolis Colts player killed by suspected drunk driver

Man accused of hitting, killing Colts linebacker says he wasn't behind the wheel

Wife of Uber driver killed by alleged drunk driver not surprised he died helping Colts linebacker

Suspect charged in DUI death of Indianapolis Colts player, Uber driver appears in court

Funeral held for Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.