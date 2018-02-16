Vigil held for Uber driver, Indianapolis Colts linebacker killed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vigil held for Uber driver, Indianapolis Colts linebacker killed in crash

Posted: Updated:
Jeffrey Monroe, 54, died after he was struck outside his car after stopping on Interstate 70 to help Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson on Feb. 4, 2018. Jeffrey Monroe, 54, died after he was struck outside his car after stopping on Interstate 70 to help Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson on Feb. 4, 2018.
Edwin Jackson, 26, died on Feb. 4 after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Interstate 70 in Indiana. Edwin Jackson, 26, died on Feb. 4 after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Interstate 70 in Indiana.
Manuel Orrego-Savala, who is from Guatemala and has twice been deported from the U.S., is charged with causing death while driving intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Manuel Orrego-Savala, who is from Guatemala and has twice been deported from the U.S., is charged with causing death while driving intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of an Uber Driver and Indianapolis Colts linebacker who were killed in a crash. Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of an Uber Driver and Indianapolis Colts linebacker who were killed in a crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of an Uber Driver and Indianapolis Colts linebacker who were killed in a crash.

The vigil was held on the night of Thursday, Feb. 15, at a middle school in Indianapolis.

Driver Jeffrey Monroe pulled over on the interstate on Feb. 4 because linebacker Edwin Jackson was sick. Both were outside the car on the shoulder when police say Manuel Orrego-Savala hit them with his truck.

Orrego-Savala's blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Now family members of the victims are speaking out against drinking and driving.

"Do not drink and drive," said Deborah Monroe, wife of Jeffrey Monroe. "When you do, you're arming a 5,000 pound weapon and, unfortunately, we know how that ends."

Colts management and players, fellow Uber drivers and the director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) attended the vigil.

RELATED STORIES:

Colts player among 2 killed by suspected drunk driver in Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts' Edwin Jackson, another man killed in suspected DUI crash
President Trump tweets about Indianapolis Colts player killed by suspected drunk driver
Man accused of hitting, killing Colts linebacker says he wasn't behind the wheel
Wife of Uber driver killed by alleged drunk driver not surprised he died helping Colts linebacker
Suspect charged in DUI death of Indianapolis Colts player, Uber driver appears in court
Funeral held for Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.