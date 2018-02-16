UPDATE: Florida's governor calls on FBI director to resign after - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Florida's governor calls on FBI director to resign after admission the agency failed to investigate tip on accused school shooter

Posted: Updated:
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting. The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott is calling on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after discovering that the FBI failed to investigate a tip that the Florida school shooter could be plotting an attack.

Scott on Friday sharply criticized the federal law enforcement agency, saying in a statement that the "FBI's failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable."

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The agency said Friday that the tip should have been investigated thoroughly because it was a potential threat to life. 

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after authorities say he went on a shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday. Police say he was armed with an AR-15 rifle. It is being called the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

On Jan. 5, a tipster who was close to Cruz called the FBI and provided information about Cruz's guns, desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts. The FBI says the caller expressed concerns Cruz could attack a school.

The FBI was also notified about a comment on a YouTube video posted by a "Nikolas Cruz" last year. It investigated the comment but did not determine who made it.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.