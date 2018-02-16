A man who died after a workplace accident at Carbide Industries early Thursday has been identified.

A man who died after a workplace accident at Carbide Industries early Thursday has been identified.

He sharply criticized the federal law enforcement agency, saying in a statement that the "FBI's failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable."

UPDATE: Florida's governor calls on FBI director to resign after admission the agency failed to investigate tip on accused school shooter

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

Police say he was "very combative and uncooperative" and at one point, after he had already been handcuffed, he ran out the door of the house and had to be chased on foot before he was again apprehended.

Police say one of the suspects was a bank employee.

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.

New Albany Police said they "do not believe there is a viable threat.

Authorities have identified an 18-year-old student who was arrested after he allegedly left a threatening note at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville on Thursday.

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott is calling on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after discovering that the FBI failed to investigate a tip that the Florida school shooter could be plotting an attack.

Scott on Friday sharply criticized the federal law enforcement agency, saying in a statement that the "FBI's failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable."

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

The agency said Friday that the tip should have been investigated thoroughly because it was a potential threat to life.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after authorities say he went on a shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday. Police say he was armed with an AR-15 rifle. It is being called the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

On Jan. 5, a tipster who was close to Cruz called the FBI and provided information about Cruz's guns, desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts. The FBI says the caller expressed concerns Cruz could attack a school.

The FBI was also notified about a comment on a YouTube video posted by a "Nikolas Cruz" last year. It investigated the comment but did not determine who made it.

