Coroner releases identity of man who died after accident at Carb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner releases identity of man who died after accident at Carbide Industries

Posted: Updated:
Carbide Industries in Rubbertown (WDRB archives) Carbide Industries in Rubbertown (WDRB archives)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a workplace accident at Carbide Industries early Thursday has been identified. 

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner Eddie Robinson, 38-year-old Jason Patrick Childers died at University Hospital around 5:30 a.m. Feb.15 after he was involved in a "suspected electrocution" around 4:30 a.m.

Robinson says the Medical Examiner is still analyzing the results of an autopsy. 

This is not the first time that employees of Carbide Industries lost their lives in workplace accidents. In March of 2011, two workers were killed after an explosion.

Federal investigators later found Carbide Industries ignored warning signs and tolerated failure -- including 26 work orders on the problem furnace that ended up exploding.  

From 2011 to 2016, inspectors found nine serious safety violations. The government fined the company nearly $100,000.

