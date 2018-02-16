Coroner releases identity of man who died after accident at Carbide Industries

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.More >>
The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.More >>
Police say one of the suspects was a bank employee.More >>
Police say one of the suspects was a bank employee.More >>
Police say he was "very combative and uncooperative" and at one point, after he had already been handcuffed, he ran out the door of the house and had to be chased on foot before he was again apprehended.More >>
Police say he was "very combative and uncooperative" and at one point, after he had already been handcuffed, he ran out the door of the house and had to be chased on foot before he was again apprehended.More >>
Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.More >>
Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.More >>
One of New Albany’s busiest intersections will soon look very different.More >>
One of New Albany’s busiest intersections will soon look very different.More >>
Authorities have identified an 18-year-old student who was arrested after he allegedly left a threatening note at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville on Thursday.More >>
Authorities have identified an 18-year-old student who was arrested after he allegedly left a threatening note at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville on Thursday.More >>
Dixie Highway is undergoing a multi-million-dollar overhaul, but part of the plan has some businesses concerned.More >>
Dixie Highway is undergoing a multi-million-dollar overhaul, but part of the plan has some businesses concerned.More >>