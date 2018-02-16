Indiana legislation would require parental permission for sex ed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana legislation would require parental permission for sex education classes

Posted: Updated:
Conservative groups are urging Indiana lawmakers to pass a bill that would require parents to "opt in" for their children to take sex education classes in public schools. Conservative groups are urging Indiana lawmakers to pass a bill that would require parents to "opt in" for their children to take sex education classes in public schools.
The proposal was approved last month by the state Senate. It would prohibit public schools from providing that education without parental permission. The proposal was approved last month by the state Senate. It would prohibit public schools from providing that education without parental permission.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Conservative groups are urging Indiana lawmakers to pass a bill that would require parents to "opt in" for their children to take sex education classes in public schools.

The proposal was approved last month by the state Senate. It would prohibit public schools from providing that education without parental permission. 

Some opponents say the "opt-in" requirement could result in fewer students learning about important health matters.

The House Education Committee could vote on the bill next week.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.