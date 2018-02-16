16-year-old former student arrested after social media threat in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

16-year-old former student arrested after social media threat involving New Albany High School

Posted: Updated:
New Albany police chief Todd Bailey confirms an investigation into a possible social media threat involving New Albany High School Friday afternoon. New Albany police chief Todd Bailey confirms an investigation into a possible social media threat involving New Albany High School Friday afternoon.
Parents gather outside closed door at New Albany High School as police look on. Parents gather outside closed door at New Albany High School as police look on.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old former student of New Albany High School was arrested Friday in connection with a social media post made involving the school.

New Albany Police said they "do not believe there is a viable threat.

The Snapchat images appeared to show the high school and an unidentified person with possible threatening language, police said.

Parents and students shared the images on social media. Many inferred the language to refer to the deaths in a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

"We'd like to thank everyone who helped us with this case," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said. "Law Enforcement is a partnership with the community and we couldn't perform effectively without your support."  

Marked and unmarked police cars were parked at the school Friday afternoon.

"We are relieved to report our students were never in harm's way," Bailey said in the statement.

