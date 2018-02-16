Police investigating social media threat involving New Albany High School

Dixie Highway is undergoing a multi-million-dollar overhaul, but part of the plan has some businesses concerned.

Authorities have identified an 18-year-old student who was arrested after he allegedly left a threatening note at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville on Thursday.

One of New Albany’s busiest intersections will soon look very different.

Crews break ground on new hotel at State Street and Daisy Lane in New Albany

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

Police say he was "very combative and uncooperative" and at one point, after he had already been handcuffed, he ran out the door of the house and had to be chased on foot before he was again apprehended.

Police say one of the suspects was a bank employee.

The Shepherdsville Police Department says the suspect is an 18-year-old student at the school.

Parents gather outside closed door at New Albany High School as police look on.

New Albany police chief Todd Bailey confirms an investigation into a possible social media threat involving New Albany High School Friday afternoon.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany police "do not believe there is a viable threat" from social media messages posted Friday involving New Albany High School or other facilities.

Police and school leaders are investigating what appear to be Snapchat images showing the high school and an unidentified person with possible threatening language, police said.

Parents and students have shared the images online on social media. Many inferred the language to refer to the deaths in a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday.

"Additional police officers have been placed at the school as a precautionary step," New Albany police chief Todd Bailey said in a recorded phone call to New Albany High School parents about 1:15 p.m.

Marked and unmarked police cars were parked at the school Friday afternoon.

"We are relieved to report our students were never in harm's way," Bailey said in the statement.

Officials at New Albany-Floyd County Schools referred WDRB News to police for further information. There is no word on who may be responsible or if police have made any arrests.

Parents drove to the school to pick up their children after hearing about the possible threat. Their line extended out of the main entrance about 1:50 p.m. Many were upset they had to wait.

Two students at the school told WDRB News school officials described the situation to them on the public address system and encouraged them to resume classwork.

The school will be busy even after dismissal Friday. New Albany will host its final home basketball game of the year against Bedford North Lawrence H.S. at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The game is a sellout.

This afternoon, Bailey released the following statement:

This afternoon, the New Albany Police Department and New Albany Floyd County School Corporation become aware of social media postings involving New Albany High School. Law enforcement and school officials are currently conducting an investigation. Additional Police Officers have been placed at the school as a precautionary step. At this point, we do not believe there is a viable threat toward the school or other school facilities. More information will be shared as we learn more about the posting. The NAPD, New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation, and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan’s Office are continuing to monitor this situation. We are relieved to report our students were never in harm’s way.

