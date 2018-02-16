LMPD investigating after man found shot and killed inside apartment near Anchorage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot and killed inside an apartment near Anchorage on Thursday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Isaiah Snoddy, 28, died at 9:46 p.m. Thursday of a gunshot wound.

LMPD officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Heafer Road, near the intersection with North English Station Road, after someone reported that a person was down inside the residence.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said police currently have no suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

