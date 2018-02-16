LMPD investigating after man found shot and killed inside apartm - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after man found shot and killed inside apartment near Anchorage

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot and killed inside an apartment near Anchorage on Thursday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Isaiah Snoddy, 28, died at 9:46 p.m. Thursday of a gunshot wound.

LMPD officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Heafer Road, near the intersection with North English Station Road, after someone reported that a person was down inside the residence.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said police currently have no suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.