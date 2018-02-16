Louisville Metro Corrections officer accused of accepting money from inmate facing criminal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been suspended without pay and is facing criminal charges after being accused of accepting money from an inmate to give to someone outside the jail last year.

According to a news release, Leondrick Melvin accepted the money from the inmate in March of 2017.

After investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit reviewed the allegations, the case was submitted to the Jefferson County Attorney's office and he was charged with official misconduct.

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton says the incident does not reflect the majority of Corrections officers, who "conduct themselves with honor."

When an officer violates his or her oath, Bolton said, "we will do all we can to assist in their criminal prosecution."

Melvin has been working with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections since June 30, 2008.

