Louisville organizations to treat 80 area youth to screening of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville organizations to treat 80 area youth to screening of Marvel's 'Black Panther'

Black Panther poster. (Courtesy: Marvel Studios) Black Panther poster. (Courtesy: Marvel Studios)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A number of organizations, including the local chapter of Black Lives Matter, are planning treat 80 local youth to a screening of Marvel's "Black Panther" for middle- and high-school students in west Louisville.

A news release from organizers describes the movie, which features a black superhero and a number of African-Americans as protagonists, as, "a revolutionary film that will have a lasting experience on Black youth around the world." In order to expose area youth to the film, Wibby's Foundation, in collaboration with Black Lives Matter, Deeply Rooted and the West Louisville Dream Team, will host an event billed as "Black Heroes Matter in 502."

The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, and is limited to 80 youth from zip codes 40203, 40210, 40211 and 40212. It will involve, "a day full of activities, including breakfast, a movie complete with popcorn, gifts, lunch, insightful discussion about the history of comics/heroes, and great fellowship!"

Those wishing to register for selection must complete a registration form no later than Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. Because space is limited, participation spots will be filled on a first-come basis. Registration will remain open until the end of the deadline or available spots are filled.

To register, CLICK HERE.

Permission slips will be required from anyone who registers. They will be distributed via e-mail, fax, snail mail and at select locations between Saturday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 20.

TARC will provide transportation to and from the movie, as well as lunch and activities. The bus will leave the NIA Center at 2900 West Broadway on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9:20 a.m. A light breakfast will be served between 8:45 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Participants are expected to return to the NIA Center between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with additional questions can contact a Wibby's Foundation volunteer at info@wibbysfoundation.org or (502) 532-1824.

According to its website, Wibby's Foundation describes itself as, "a 501(c)3 non-profit that prepares hard-to-reach teens and young adults for the responsibility of self, family and community, by focusing on personal character, independence, volunteerism, and mentorship."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

