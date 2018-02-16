SUNDAY EDITION | Can Kentucky afford to have 120 counties?

Police say both victims were taken to University Hospital.More >>
The recent rain has the Ohio River rising and levels are expected to move even higher.More >>
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.More >>
Police say the men arrived at a hotel for sex, expecting to meet up with a 15-year-old girl when they were arrested.More >>
However it fares, a proposal to reduce Kentucky's counties brings new attention to the state's county system and whether it is sustainable amid financial challenges and declining population in rural areas.More >>
Louisville fell behind by 19 points in the first half and could never quite get all the way back, with North Carolina making timely threes and dominating the glass for a 93-76 win in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Palatka road was supposed to open Feb. 12. It’s now expected to reopen March 2.More >>
On the same day that an 18-year-old student at Bullitt Central was charged after a threatening note was found by another student, school officials confirmed the content of the note.More >>
A study found the average time lost to rush hour congestion in Louisville was 19 hours per driver in 2017, down from 23 hours the year before. The city was the 499th most-congested in the world, an improvement from the prior year.More >>
The measure, filed this month by Republican Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville, seeks to broaden requirements that now apply to candidates, top cabinet officials and members of nine state boards, including the Public Service Commission and Kentucky Board of Education.More >>
The region didn’t make the list of 20 finalists the Seattle-based online giant selected from 238 applications last month.More >>
Attorney General Andy Beshear's decision places new scrutiny on a list of high-profile actions by the U of L board over the past year, including firing former athletic director Tom Jurich and paying an additional $2.4 million annually to the Louisville Arena Authority for the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Developers of the project, led by the owners of the Louisville City FC professional soccer club, are seeking a zoning change this week that would give them more flexibility for a variety of tenants on 32 acres near Campbell and Adams streets.More >>
Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana took in and evenly split $80 million in 2017, exceeding projections of about $75.6 million in part due to more traffic than expected, according to Kentucky and Indiana toll officials.More >>
