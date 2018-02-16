Authorities release name of 15-year-old charged in mass shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities release name of 15-year-old charged in mass shooting at Marshall County High School

Marshall County High School
Bailey Holt and Preston Cope -- both 15 years old -- were killed in the shootings. Bailey Holt and Preston Cope -- both 15 years old -- were killed in the shootings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have now identified the 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire at a Kentucky high school, killing two classmates and wounding many more.

Kentucky State Police say Gabriel R. Parker, of Hardin, Kentucky, was arraigned in Marshall Circuit Court on Friday, Feb. 16. On Tuesday, Feb. 13, a Marshall County Grand Jury indicted Parker on two counts of murder and 14 counts of first-degree assault.

The charges stem from the Jan. 23 shooting at Marshall County High School. Authorities say Parker opened fire at the school with a handgun. Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15 years old, were killed in the shootings.

