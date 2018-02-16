As storms continue to move through Louisville, MSD prepares to d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

As storms continue to move through Louisville, MSD prepares to deal with flooding

Posted: Updated:
Gower home during 1997 flood Gower home during 1997 flood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ohio River is on the rise, and it's not expected to crest for several more days because of heavy rain. 

The Great Lawn is already partially flooded. Some benches and garbage cans are almost fully submerged.

It’s an all too familiar scene for Artie Gower, who lives along River Road and has dealt with the worst of it.

“If you live on the river, you basically just deal with it,” he said.

Parts of Louisville saw up to an inch of rain Friday, and several more inches are expected into next week. City officials are preparing for it

“At that time, we could have up to 11 flood pump stations in service,” said MSD Flood Protection Supervisor J.P. Carsone.

By Wednesday morning, the river will be at a minor flood stage at 23.6 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That's about four feet higher than Friday afternoon's levels. While the flood walls and levee system keep the river at bay, the pumping stations deal with inland flooding.

“The creeks and drainage systems within the city inside the barrier have to get back to the river,” Carsone said.

The additional rain is also putting a toll on the city's sewer and drainage system. A line to a 30-inch brick sewage line from the 1800s collapsed at Sixth Street and Broadway on Friday morning.

“This one was due to the increased rain water," MSD Spokesperson Sheryl Lauder said. "Probably has been working on it for quite a while, and it was just the straw that broke the camel's back. It was all that rain water going into it."

To prevent flooding around your own home, MSD says to clear catch basins of leaves and garbage. MSD officials also say their aging flood protection system is in need of $638 million of improvements.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.