Man shot while being chased by suspects who allegedly broke into - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man shot while being chased by suspects who allegedly broke into his home dies 8 days later

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died over a week after he was shot during a chase by suspects who were allegedly breaking into his home.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it happened on Thursday, Feb. 8 in the 8600 block of Bluebell Drive in Okolona. Officers were responding to a report of a break-in when another report was received that a person had been shot. 

Police said the victim, identified by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Charles Edelen as 36-year-old Nelson Lopez, and his girlfriend were getting home when they saw a woman and a man leaving the side of their house. The suspects then chased Lopez and his girlfriend in their vehicle.

During the chase, Lopez was shot and his girlfriend was able to stop at a Circle K on Shepherdsville Road, police said. 

Lopez was transported to the hospital, where he died Friday just before 1 p.m. 

Mitchell said the LMPD Homicide unit is now investigating the case. There are no suspects.

