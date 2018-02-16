LANE | Full Court Preps-February 16 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LANE | Full Court Preps-February 16



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A full night of full court preps included a farewell for Romeo Langford and a pair of two-point wins in Kentucky.  Langford and his New Albany teammates handled Bedford North Lawrence on senior night.  Trinity's final regular season home game didn't go as well.  The Shamrocks fell to Lexington Christian, 52-50.  The Eagles have now won 15 of their last 16 starts. Floyd Central is the only team to beat New Albany this season and they held off a late rally from St. Xavier to prevail 45-43.  The Highlanders are now 20-1 on the year.

Other games included Fern Creek holding off Fairdale 68-65 and Doss beating Valley 67-61.  In girls games, Sacred Heart handled Bullitt East and Butler got its 21st win, beating Jeffersontown.

