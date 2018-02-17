Hot sauce line based on classic sitcom 'The Golden Girls' is now available

The 18-year-old suffers from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the most common and curable childhood cancer, but he's had it seven times since age five.

The 18-year-old suffers from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the most common and curable childhood cancer, but he's had it seven times since age five.

Ryan Higdon, age 19, was shot in the face during a robbery at Riverview Park in May 2016.

Ryan Higdon, age 19, was shot in the face during a robbery at Riverview Park in May 2016.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it happened on Thursday, Feb. 8 in the 8600 block of Bluebell Drive.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it happened on Thursday, Feb. 8 in the 8600 block of Bluebell Drive.

Man shot while being chased by suspects who allegedly broke into his home dies 8 days later

Man shot while being chased by suspects who allegedly broke into his home dies 8 days later

Louisville interim coach David Padgett has a long history with North Carolina coach Roy Williams. It will get another chapter when Louisville faces UNC Saturday night.

Louisville interim coach David Padgett has a long history with North Carolina coach Roy Williams. It will get another chapter when Louisville faces UNC Saturday night.

Authorities have identified an 18-year-old student who was arrested after he allegedly left a threatening note at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville on Thursday.

Authorities have identified an 18-year-old student who was arrested after he allegedly left a threatening note at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville on Thursday.

New Albany Police said they "do not believe there is a viable threat.

New Albany Police said they "do not believe there is a viable threat.

(FOX NEWS) -- "The Golden Girls” are back together – and they’re hotter than ever.

The fiery foursome – Sophia, Dorothy, Blanche and Rose – have been immortalized into a collection of hot sauces for those pals and confidants whose heart is true, or just for those who like a big kick of flavor while binging on the show’s reruns.

The “Girls” are offered in two types of heat: jalapeno- and habanero-based. “Bea Spicy” modeled after Bea Arthur’s Dorothy Zbornak and “Desert Rose” for Betty White’s character Rose Nylund both come in the milder jalapeno-based version.

“Sicilian Fire” and “Hot Slut” named for sassy Sophia Petrillo (played by Estelle Getty) and Blanche Devereaux (played by Rue McClanahan), respectively, both kick things up a notch with habanero peppers, carrot puree, garlic and spices. The saucy pair use natural habaneros and not extracts, making sure the heat level is hot, hot, hot.

Each of the ladies is available for $10 per 5 fl. oz. bottle from Always Fits, a website for unique gifts. Or you can really be a friend and buy the whole group for $32. But be warned, the sauce has proved so popular that the site had to add extra shipping time to orders.

It's up to you what you pour your sauce on, but it's probably best to stay away from cheesecake.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.