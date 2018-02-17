Eric Conn permanently disbarred by Kentucky Supreme Court - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Eric Conn permanently disbarred by Kentucky Supreme Court

Posted:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court has permanently disbarred a disability attorney who pleaded guilty to bribing judges and doctors in social security cases and then fled the country to avoid going to prison before being captured in Honduras.

An order signed by Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. said Eric Conn's actions make him unfit to practice law in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Bar Association had filed disciplinary charges against Conn in September. But Conn didn't answer them. At the time, he was on the run from law enforcement after removing his electronic monitoring bracelet shortly before he was scheduled to be sentenced.

Conn eventually acknowledged the charges against him via his attorney. Conn is now back in federal custody and faces a potential life sentence.

